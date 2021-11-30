How new revelations in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial reflect on Silicon Valley

Judy Woodruff:

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the former health technology company Theranos, faced cross-examination today for the first time in the fraud case against her.

Federal prosecutors have called 29 witnesses over 11 weeks, in an attempt to reveal the alleged deception that led investors and patients to believe the company could conduct a range of tests using just a few drops of blood. The start-up collapsed in 2018.

Rebecca Jarvis is the chief business, technology, and economics correspondent for ABC News and the host of "The Dropout," a podcast about Holmes and the ongoing trial, which is being held in San Jose.

Rebecca Jarvis, thank you very much for being with us.

The defense has only begun its side. The prosecution has spent, what, almost two months making this case or even longer. If you can, sum up what the prosecution was trying to do.