How North Korea is ‘posturing’ with missile testing amid stalled nuclear talks

Nick Schifrin:

It's been more than a month since President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to restart their dialogue. But there's been no movement yet, and North Korea has made very public demonstrations with its military, seemingly in frustration with the U.S. and U.S. ally South Korea.

What is North Korea saying with the tests, and where do the talks go from here?

For that, I'm joined by General Vincent Brooks, who retired as the top U.S. general in South Korea in January, and is currently a senior fellow at the Belfer Center at Harvard University.

Vincent Brooks, welcome back to the "NewsHour."