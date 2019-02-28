How ‘overreach’ by Trump and Kim set summit up for failure

Judy Woodruff:

We return to our top story, the collapse of talks at the second summit between President Trump and Kim Jong-un.

We're joined by two people with broad experience dealing with North Korea. Jung Pak held senior positions at both the CIA and within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, dealing with East Asia. She's now at the Brookings Institution. And Frank Jannuzi was a State Department analyst and supported the U.S. delegation for talks with North Korea during the Clinton administration. He's now president of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation.

And we welcome both of you back to the "NewsHour."

Frank Jannuzi, I'm going to start with you.

What is your overall assessment of what happened with this collapse today?