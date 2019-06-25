How political instability is making U.S. immigration situation worse

Lisa Desjardins:

Even as Trump lashed out at Democrats, Senate Republicans told "NewsHour" that he has not yet gotten fully on board their border funding bill either.

And, of course, the impact of any congressional deal would be felt far beyond the Beltway.

Immigration reporter Bob Moore heads the digital news organization El Paso Matters. He joins us via Skype from there.

And I must give a warning to our viewers. This discussion includes graphic images that many could find disturbing.

Bob, I want to first ask you about some of the news we have gotten recently. We reported that CBP, Customs and Border Protection, moved hundreds of kids out of a facility just a few dozen miles from you in Clint because of conditions reported by attorneys, kids urinating on themselves, children who were sick and had to just care for each other.

Now, today, we're learning that CBP has moved 100 children back into that facility. Can you describe what the conditions are like in that kind of facility or in Clint?