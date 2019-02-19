How poverty and inequality are motivating Democrats on tax policy

Philip Bump:

Well, I think there are a series of plans which really put a focus on where the revenue is generated from, right?

So we see things like Senator Bernie Sanders' proposals around the estate tax. We see Senator Elizabeth Warren's proposal on taxing income. We see these various proposals that are focused on where the revenue comes from.

And we see a lot of proposals as well, including some from Sanders and Warren, which focus on what the benefits would be, the result from that revenue increase.

We see people like Senator Kamala Harris who put an emphasis on what the programs are first, and then talk a little bit about where some of the additional revenue would come from after the fact. So there — it really is sort of a bidirectional strategy.

And I think that the thing that we're not used to seeing — we're very used to see proposed programs. We're very used to seeing proposed tax cuts for the middle class, such as Harris' before. What we're less used to seeing in presidential politics is really bold and aggressive talk about taxing the richest Americans at a higher rate.

That, I think, is unusual. And I think that's new to this primary season to some extent too.