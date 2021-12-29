How prosecutors proved Ghislaine Maxwell was Epstein’s ‘enabler-in-chief’

Amna Nawaz:

As we reported, there was a partial reckoning in federal court this evening in the sexual abuse case of the late Jeffrey Epstein.

His former girlfriend and companion Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on five of six counts, including sex trafficking of teenage girls. Maxwell was accused of luring girls for Epstein and participating in some of the abuse between 1994 and 2004. Epstein died by suicide in 2019, before he could be tried.

Moira Penza is a former assistant U.S. attorney who led the prosecution that resulted in the 2019 sex trafficking conviction of the NXIVM cult leader Keith Ranier. She's now a partner at the firm Wilkinson Stekloff. She joins us now.

Moira Penza, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for being here.

So, Maxwell found guilty on five of those six counts that jurors were considering. What does this tell us about how those jurors saw her role in the abuse that Jeffrey Epstein perpetrated?