How rapper Nipsey Hussle gave back to the community that raised him

John Yang:

Nipsey Hussle, a Grammy-nominated rapper, was shot to death over the weekend in Los Angeles.

His death is being mourned, not just because the loss of a promising talent. It was also a blow to the African-American community in South L.A., where he had turned his life around dramatically, and was working to improve opportunity for others.

He's the focus of our arts and culture segment tonight, Canvas.

Nipsey Hussle was riding a career high. Born Ermias Asghedom, the West Coast rapper's debut album, "Victory Lap," won widespread praise and a Grammy nomination last year for best rap album. As a teen, he belonged to a gang called the Rollin' 60s. His music drew on that past and how he turned his life around.

Even as his star rose, Nipsey Hussle became an entrepreneur, working to revitalize the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles where he was born and raised.