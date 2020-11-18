How right-wing extremists have infiltrated German security forces

Malcolm Brabant:

The command? Advance on Berlin. Alarm bells are ringing about the far right's surge. These protesters wanted to confront the neo-Nazis. The police kept them apart, as an anti-fascist anthem played.

Militaristic displays are outlawed in Germany. The police ordered them not to march, but to — quote — "saunter casually." The instruction was ignored.

These people are some of the most extreme neo-Nazis in Germany. And there are many groups like this. But what the authorities are worried about is not these people so much who are out in public. It's those neo-Nazis who're hiding in the establishment, in the shadows.

This video by the Bundeswehr, the German military, eulogizes the prowess of an elite special forces unit called the KSK. But, today, it's in disgrace. One company has been disbanded because of a right-wing extremist culture. A cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was found buried at the home of one soldier.