How Russia is trying to erase its Soviet past in bid for geo-political strength

Nick Schifrin:

Inside Russia's Supreme Court, the verdict was swift. A Russian judge ordered three decades of historical and human rights work — quote — "liquidated."

Outside, supporters of Memorial yelled: "There is no law."

Police showed whose law runs today's Russia. Memorial came together as the Soviet Union was falling apart. It was the late '80s, and Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights activist Andrei Sakharov, who had been exiled by previous Soviet leaders and celebrated by American officials, teamed up with then-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, the goal, document the truth about Soviet repression and collect the memories of millions of people who were marched to their death and forced to work in Soviet gulags, a history that Memorial says today's Russia is trying to erase.