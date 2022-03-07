How sanctions are impacting Russia’s energy sector

Ryan Chilcote
By —

Ryan Chilcote

By —

Morgan Till

Audio

With the price of crude oil and natural gas reaching near-record levels and the possibility of more sanctions we take a closer look at Russia's energy sector and a wider view of what is happening on the ground. NewsHour Special Correspondent Ryan Chilcote reports from Moscow.

Listen to this Segment

Ryan Chilcote
By —

Ryan Chilcote

Ryan Chilcote is a PBS NewsHour Special Correspondent. Based in London, Ryan has been reporting on foreign affairs and economics in Europe, the Middle East and Africa since 1995.

@ryanchilcote
By —

Morgan Till

Morgan Till is the Senior Producer for Foreign Affairs and Defense (Foreign Editor) at the PBS NewsHour, a position he has held since late 2015. He was for many years the lead foreign affairs producer for the program, traveling frequently to report on war, revolution, natural disasters and overseas politics. During his seven years in that position he reported from – among other places - Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Haiti, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and widely throughout Europe.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: