How ‘Sesame Street’ is still supporting families, 50 years after its debut

Judy Woodruff:

So, let's close out tonight with a little Muppet talk.

Next month marks the 50th anniversary of "Sesame Street"'s debut, now a landmark in children's television.

Beyond all of the fun and humor and songs, the show has been doing serious work to reach out to families in need. That's probably not widely known by many people.

Its latest effort, a new initiative with its well-known characters to help families deal with addiction, including alcoholism, drugs and opioids.

Hari Sreenivasan looks at that work and how it fits into the program's growing legacy.

It's part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.