How Sidney Poitier’s work pushed past white limitations on Black talent

As Senior Coordinating Producer of Canvas, Anne Davenport is the primary field producer of arts and culture pieces and oversees all coverage. She has been leading Canvas since its beginning, collaborating with Chief Arts Correspondent Jeffrey Brown for most of her 21 years at PBS NewsHour as well as with others. She arrived at the NewsHour as the Media Producer after serving for 15 years as a political producer at ABC and CBS News and as a producer and on-air reporter for NBC stations. She supervises the Brief But Spectacular and Race Matters series and the PBS Primetime show “Beyond the Canvas”.
She is a graduate of Brown University. Anne lives outside of Washington with her husband and their daughter and son.