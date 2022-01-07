How Sidney Poitier’s work pushed past white limitations on Black talent

Geoff Bennett

Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport

Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94. Poitier transformed how Black characters were portrayed on screen and became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance. Throughout his life, the star carved a path for generations of black actors to come. Geoff Bennett looks back at his life and legacy.

Geoff Bennett

Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport

