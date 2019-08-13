How social casinos leverage Facebook user data to target vulnerable gamblers

Nate Halverson:

Big Fish declined our request for an interview, but sent a written statement saying the company is "dedicated to delivering great entertainment experiences," and that "we strive to ensure that our social games comply with all applicable standards, rules and requirements."

I spoke to former employees of these social casinos. None wanted to go on camera, but described a darker side, saying it was widely known some players were addicted, and their warnings to management went ignored. One player spent so much on the game, she couldn't afford her prescription medicine, and they told me another's home was in foreclosure.

Suzie Kelly said the first time she tried to quit, Big Fish called her on the phone, not to cancel her account, but to assign her a personal VIP host, Byron Scott, who gave her free chips to keep her from leaving.

Where would this relationship with Byron Scott go? What did it become?