How tapping strategic oil reserve will affect U.S. gas prices, OPEC+

Bob McNally:

The only good option he has was plan A that President Biden tried. And that is to lobby OPEC Plus, really Saudi Arabia, to increase more oil, because the sad reality anybody in the White House who served knows — I know it, my friends who served know — is the only way to get a lot of oil quickly is to ask OPEC Plus to increase.

But they have said no. So we're at second best. Other options we have heard talked about are — would be counterproductive. You hear a lot of discussion of banning crude oil exports. Six members of the House Democrats and 11 Senate Democrats have called for that.

That would be an authentic policy error. It would actually, we think, cause gasoline prices to go up and do nothing but hurt shale oil production. But that is on the table. And it's been reported it's on the table. He can threaten to sue OPEC Plus countries under the Sherman Antitrust Act, and it was that act that was used to break up Standard Oil in 1911.

I don't think that would be productive either. There are things he can do such as adjust the renewable fuels mandate, which is our ethanol mandate. There are some measures there he could do that might bring just a little bit of relief. But the real truth is, Judy, there is no short term solution to high gasoline prices, other than to get OPEC Plus to put a lot more oil on the market fast.

And this, they won't do.