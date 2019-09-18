How teens across the country are reacting to news of vaping dangers

Judy Woodruff:

A seventh person has died from lung illness related to vaping. California health officials reported that a 40-year-old man died this weekend. The state is launching an ad campaign to warn against the dangers and risks of vaping. And other states and cities are contemplating bans on some e-cigarettes.

Federal health officials have said individuals should stop vaping until more is known.

Vaping and the use of e-cigarettes, of course, has soared among teens in the past few years.

Our Student Reporting Labs around the country asked teens for their response to the news and to the warnings. We received hundreds of responses.

Here's just a sampling of what we heard.