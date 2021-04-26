How the 2020 census affects Washington’s balance of power

Amy Walter:

Sure.

Well, let's start with the winners. On the map, we saw that Texas was the biggest winner, picking up two seats. But you also notice something else here. Republicans have to be happy with the fact that Texas, Florida and North Carolina all gaining seats. Not only are these states that President Trump — then President Trump won in the 2020 election and the 2016 election, but they also are three states that are controlled completely by Republicans.

So, Republicans control the entire redistricting process in those states that are going to pick up four congressional seats. Democrats, Oregon, Colorado are two states that Biden carried, President Biden carried in 2020. That is helpful to them.

And let's go to the losers. We have more states here, seven states that are losing one congressional district. For Democrats you look at some of those big dark blue state, the ones that are the pillars for the Electoral College sort of platform for Democrats to build on, New York, Illinois, California, all the states losing seats, not great for Democrats.

Republicans losing a seat in West Virginia, that has become now the most Republican state in the country, after Wyoming, and Ohio, a state that used to be a swing state, that is now much more Republican leaning.

Overall, though, Judy, if we are looking at the national picture right now, if we put this map into play in the 2020 election, all right, so everything else remains the same, it would shift just three electoral votes, three electoral votes away if Biden toward Trump. So, instead of having 306 electoral votes in his victory, it would be 303 electoral votes.

It doesn't seem like much, but, Judy, when these races now are decided by just such a narrow margin, even one electoral vote can be critical.