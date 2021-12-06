How the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics may play out for the U.S.

Amna Nawaz:

As we reported earlier, the Biden administration will not send an official delegation to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Administration officials say it's a move to protest China's human rights abuses.

To break down what this means for U.S.-China relations, I'm joined by Victor Cha. He was the director of Asian affairs on the National Security Council staff during the George W. Bush administration. He's now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a professor at Georgetown University.

Victor Cha, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks for making the time.

At this point in already tense U.S.-Chinese relations, what do you think a boycott like this, what do you think it's likely to accomplish?

Victor Cha, Center for Strategic and International Studies: Well, I think the accomplishment is to send a message to China, as they have already done, that the United States is not going to allow China to go unaccountable for the human rights abuses in Hong Kong or in Xinjiang or what they are doing to individual athletes.

I don't think it is going to change Chinese policy. I don't think it is intended to change Chinese policy. But what it will do is, the United States is leading, and maybe other countries will follow. It is a political boycott, which means it's not going to affect the athletes, and that's important, because I think the athletes should be allowed to compete, unlike what happened in 1980 with the boycott of the Moscow Olympics by the Carter administration.

But it is sending a very high-profile message that the United States was going to do something about the fact that China is sort of running rampant with regard to human rights abuses in its own territory and in other parts of the — of its country.