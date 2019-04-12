How the FCC is trying to pave the way for widespread 5G technology

Amna Nawaz:

President Trump today announced a series of moves to boost the development of next generation high-speed mobile networks in the U.S., known as 5G. 5G, which stands for the fifth generation of cellular networks, could eventually work as much as 100 times faster than current networks.

As its reach grows, 5G would weave its way into an ever wider swathe of the economy including health care, energy, transportation such as self-driving cars, and much more. Many experts say the U.S. has been slow to get into the game. But the president said the FCC would work to make it easier for companies to do so. That includes freeing up high-frequency airwaves, or spectrum, to carry 5G.

And the FCC plans to spend $20 billion over 10 years on expanding 5G broadband for rural communities who don't have access to high-speed Internet.

Ajit Pai is the chair of the FCC, and he joins me now.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."