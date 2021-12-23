How the guilty verdict in the Kim Potter trial could influence police reform

John Yang:

Judy, the jury convicted Potter on two counts of manslaughter after 27 hours of deliberations. Potter shot Wright, who was 20 years old, after reaching for her Taser, but pulling her gun.

The incident began as a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. There was a struggle, as officers tried to arrest Wright on an outstanding weapons warrant. And then Potter shot him as he tried to flee in his car. Prosecutors said she was negligent and reckless.

After the verdict, the judge revoked her bail, and Potter was taken into custody. Under state sentencing guidelines, she could face at least seven years in prison. Prosecutors have said they will ask for more when she's sentenced in February.

Wright's mother described her emotions.

Katie Wright, Mother of Daunte Wright: The moment that we heard guilty on manslaughter one, emotions, every single emotion that you could imagine just running through your body at that moment.

I kind of let out a yelp, because it was built up in the anticipation of what was to come while we were waiting in the last few days.