How the ’Hoos of Charlottesville could help heal their city

William Brangham:

One year ago, the University of Virginia suffered perhaps the most shocking loss in NCAA Tournament history. They were the first number one seed to ever to lose in the first round to a 16 seed, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Fast-forward to this year, and their heart-stopping, death-defying run through the tournament and to last night's victory.

For the city of Charlottesville, of course, which became synonymous for the 2017 white supremacist riot that ended in the death of a counterprotester, it's, of course, a moment to savor.

To talk about all this, I'm joined via Skype by Siva Vaidhyanathan. He's a professor of media studies at the university.

Professor, congratulations on last night.

And I wonder if you could just give us a sense, what was Charlottesville like last night and today?