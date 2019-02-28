How the House passed the first major gun bill in a generation

Lisa Desjardins:

All right, one passed yesterday, and one passed tonight.

Let's look at them very quickly, first the one that passed yesterday. This bill would basically require background checks for almost every gun sale or gun transfer in America. It allows exceptions for family members, hunting, sporting. That includes if you want to go to a shooting range. And also for law enforcement. That wouldn't necessarily require background checks.

Now, this background — and the background check bill that passed today would allow 20 days total for a background check. That's a big change, Judy, from the current, which is just three days.

Now, that's considered the Charleston loophole. That is the situation where the massacre in Charleston in which nine churchgoers were killed, that gunman obtained the weapon because the background check didn't come back within those three days. And the gun seller was allowed to sell that gun. Democrats want to raise that limit to 20 days instead.

No surprise. Republicans have some big problems with these bills. They say that the restrictions go too far. In particular, they say that kind of 20-day window for a background check is too long for victims of domestic violence, women in particular, who may want to get a weapon to protect themselves.

And that argument was raised on the floor today right before the vote to counter that. A very passionate speech came from Michigan Democrat Debbie Dingell. I want to play some of what she said.