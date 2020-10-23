The show will go on! Performing arts pivot during pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

The pandemic has affected every aspect of life, including the performing arts.

There's plenty of data, third-quarter unemployment rates of 54 percent for dancers and 52 percent for actors, a 33-fold decline in consumer spending on all performing arts.

Many companies have announced that they will remain closed for in person performances for the foreseeable future.

But, as Jeffrey Brown found, there are glimmers of hope and pockets of movement, where the show, even in new ways, is going on.

Here's a look for our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.