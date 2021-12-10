How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Texas abortion law could affect reproductive rights

Marva Sadler, Whole Woman’s Health:

I was hoping for the opportunity today to be able to tell a woman, yes, and not have to tell her no.

The bright spot and where I'm feeling hope is that the fight is not over. We do still have a chance to go back and to rectify it, to fix this horrible thing that has happened.

Rebecca Parma, Texas Right to Life: We're celebrating the fact that the Texas Heartbeat Act is still going to be saving about 100 pre-born children and their mothers from abortion every day.

We will continue to fight for the law at the lower court. But, today, we are celebrating, and we're grateful the law's still in effect.