How the Trump administration is leveraging COVID-19 to tighten immigration

Caitlin Dickerson:

Sure.

So, historically, when a child or a teenager, anybody under 18, arrived at the American border without an adult guardian, they were allowed into the country and taken through a pretty lengthy process in which they were assigned a social worker, they were sent to a shelter that was specifically designed to house children.

And that social worker helps determine whether or not they have a legal case to remain in the United States. If the child isn't — or doesn't qualify for one of those legal protections that our country offers, then they are returned to their home country, but only after a safety plan has been put into place.

So, the American government makes contact with family in the home country and makes sure that the child has a safe place to go back to, which, as you can imagine, is especially important, when a child is returning to a dangerous country.

Both of those things aren't happening now. So, rather than being allowed into the country, children are being returned right away. And even those kids who were already in the United States before this stepped-up border enforcement began, when those kids are being deported now, it's happening much more quickly and without that safety planning ahead of time, which means some kids have ended up back in home country.

Their family doesn't know they're there until they arrive, and the child may not have anywhere to go.