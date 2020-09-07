How the U.S. can get coronavirus testing where it needs to be

Amna Nawaz:

As the summer comes to a close, and fall begins, experts worry flu season could further complicate the pandemic response. In the U.S. today, there are about 830 COVID-19 deaths a day, and nearly 20,000 more cases per day than when the Memorial Day weekend started.

Since then, the overall death toll has grown by nearly 90,000. Now, testing has improved, but problems with access and delays continue.

Dr. Atul Gawande of Brigham and Women's Hospital examines our country's testing system in his new piece for The New Yorker. And he offers a plan for how he says it can be fixed.

Dr. Gawande, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

You deliver a message a lot of people want to hear right now, which is that we can control the pandemic soon, before the flu season, if we want to, and it will take a nationwide commitment, you say.

And you focus in on one thing called assurance testing. You say that is crucial to making this happen. What is assurance testing?