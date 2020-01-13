How the White House and Congress are preparing for Senate impeachment trial

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president and the White House want this to begin as soon as possible, because they want it to end as soon as possible.

And they have been pushing for this Senate trial to be held on terms that are favorable for the president.

I want to walk you through what the president's been saying. And he's been communicating on his favorite medium to communicate with people. And that is on Twitter.

Here's the first tweet from this weekend. He wrote: "Many believe that the Senate giving credence to a trial based on" — and here's a very long descriptor — "no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, no pressure, impeachment hoax" — it's a mouthful — "rather than outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democratic witch-hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree."

Judy, that is translation for he wants all the charges to be dismissed against him. And he means that he doesn't want a trial to be held at all.

He also went after Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who he, of course, has been targeting in the past.

Here's what he tweeted about them: "Why did nervous Nancy allow corrupt politician shifty Schiff to lie before Congress? He must be a witness. And so should she."

Now, that means that the president is saying that, one, I want the charges to be dismissed. But if we're going to have witnesses, we should have leaders in the Democratic Party do that.

Of course, Republicans have also been pushing for people like Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, to come before Congress. Democrats have been pushing back against that.

The bottom line here is that the White House feels as though the president is being treated unfairly and that they want a trial that essentially says, look here, are all the things that the Democrats are doing wrong, let's talk about that, let's put that on display.