How Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys got into character for Mister Rogers movie

Tom Hanks:

What is he trying to sell? Well, he wasn't trying to sell anything. He was trying to make little kids feel safe.

So, for me as an actor, it's like, what are my myriad natural tendencies as a human being that are going to have to be whipped into submission, so that I'm not falling into that same brand of cynical presentation?

There is a DNA that you sort of have to inject into yourself at the same time that you put on that version of Batman's cape and cowl, except it's a red cardigan sweater and blue deck shoes.

The individual scenes between the two of us, of which there's five or six, of course, were exhausting. They were as physically exhausting and physiologically exhausting as any scenes I have ever played.