How Tom Steyer would fight climate change, gun violence and corporate corruption

Tom Steyer:

So, let me answer — let me first answer the investment question, and then I will talk about what I'm doing now in terms of climate change.

Look, we invested in everything, every part of the American economy, including fossil fuels. And I decided over 10 years ago, oh my gosh, I realized there is this impact on the climate that's going to be dreadful and we need — I need to divest myself from it. I quit my business. I took the giving pledge to give my money to good causes, and I started organizing coalitions to fight to prevent climate change right then.

That's exactly what I have been asking other Americans to do. We all grew up in a fossil fuel-based economy, including you. We have all filled up at the pump. That is where we came from. We need to go to a different place. And that's what I have been pushing for, for more than 10 years ago, successfully beating oil companies.

In terms of the private prisons, we made an investment. I thought about it. I decided, that is not the right thing to do. It was a mistake. And I sold it 15 years before any of this political stuff came, because I said, that's not a place where somebody should be making money, including us. It was a mistake to ever buy it. And we sold it.

And we — that was 15 or 17 years ago.

But let me answer this last question, Judy, which was, what am I — why is this a way to attack climate change?

If you have seen the climate proposal that I put out about two weeks ago, it is the most aggressive climate proposal by far in this campaign. It talks about declaring a state of emergency the first day of my presidency. It talks about basically being animated by environmental justice, going to most affected communities, and getting their ideas of leadership to make sure the program works for them.

And it talks about trying to lead an international coalition on day one, not the idea of signing back up for Paris. Of course we'd sign up — back up for Paris. That is far from enough.

If you look at the numbers in climate — and I would challenge these climate activists to talk about how they're going to make an impact — if you look at the numbers on climate, it is an emergency. The president should deal with it that way, because we're talking about the health and safety of every American.

And we can't do it unless the global community comes along with us, unless we lead it, and unless we have made the commitment to get our house in order.