How Trump and Brazil’s Bolsonaro align, both personally and politically

Nick Schifrin:

Back home, supporters call Bolsonaro myth, a reference to the almost mythical status he achieved after surviving a campaign trail stabbing last September, and to his middle name, Messias.

They elected him, a populist, to fight corruption, end the country's longest recession, and tackle endemic violence. But critics of the man dubbed Trump of the Tropics call him an extremist. In 2014, he argued with a lawmaker and, after pushing her, yelled, "I wouldn't rape you because you are not worthy of it."

After he tried to shout down the female head of a commission investigating gender violence, fellow parliamentarians forced him to leave, calling him a fascist.

In a 2011 interview with "Playboy," he said he would rather his son die in a car accident than be gay. And right before his election, when calling in to a rally, Bolsonaro promised the rule of law would be become rule by law unleashed on his political opponents.