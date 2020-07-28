How Trump is cracking down on immigration during the pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

Throughout the pandemic, the president and his team are continuing to pursue policies cracking down on immigration.

Today, the administration said that it will try to find ways to wind down and limit a program that protects dreamers from deportation. Dreamers are the immigrants who arrived or remained in the U.S. illegally as children, and haven't lived most of their lives here.

It is one of several moves of late.

Our Amna Nawaz has been following all this closely. And she joins me now.

So, Amna, today, what the administration has done, this is a program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, this is something the administration has been trying to end for months. The Supreme Court has turned them down.

So, help us understand what exactly the administration is trying today.