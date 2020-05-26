How Trump leverages Twitter to spread misinformation

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump's messages to his more than 80 million Twitter followers often carry a lot of weight.

For the first time, the company, Twitter, is putting a note on one of his tweets questioning the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, pointing users to where they can get more information.

But it's the president's comments about the death of a congressional staffer 20 years ago that is raising eyebrows. Those tweets have not been given the same warning from Twitter.

In a moment, Yamiche Alcindor will have a conversation about the way social media companies are dealing with fact vs. fiction on their platforms. That conversation was recorded before this latest move by Twitter.

But she begins with this report.