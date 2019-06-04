How Trump’s ‘brash brand of politics’ is playing with British audiences

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, he's had a really raucous visit to the United Kingdom ever since the beginning.

Before he even landed, he was insulting the mayor of London, calling him a stone-cold loser. He also took aim at Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex and a member of the royal family. He said that she was nasty because she called him a misogynist in 2016.

He did seem to pivot and start to enjoy the pageantry of Buckingham Palace, spending time with the queen. And today was really about politics and policy. He met with Theresa May and talked about a possible U.K.-U.S. trade deal. He said he wants to iron out those details.

He was also meeting with supporters of Brexit. So I think he was really trying to mesh both his brash brand of politics with also his role as a statesman.