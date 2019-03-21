How Trump’s executive order on campus free speech could affect colleges

Sanford Ungar:

I do not think what the president did today has any particular meaning at all, Amna.

We, at our Free Speech Project at Georgetown, are examining incidents where free expression is challenged around the country in several different categories. We have got more than 200 of them now on our online tracker.

And what we find is that speech is challenged across the political spectrum. This image, the stereotype, the cliche that it's primarily noble conservative thought that is being challenged by crazy fanatical liberal students and professors just doesn't bear out. The facts don't support it.

It's been — there are many instances where conservative speech is challenged, and they get a lot of attention. Some of the people that were in your piece are well-known. They go — they expect disruption. They encourage disruption. And they get it.

But a lot of the disruption of other kinds of speech, mainstream speech, factual speech, liberal speech on campuses, is — it's disrupted, and it doesn't attract the same kind of attention, doesn't have the sort of lobbying force behind it.

So I don't think the president — I would like to believe that the president wants to protect all speech on campus.