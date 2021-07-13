How Trump’s team struggled to tell him no, enabled election falsehoods

Judy Woodruff:

It has been nearly six months since Donald Trump left Washington, after losing the presidential race to Joe Biden.

And, for months, the former president has falsely claimed the election was rigged against him. But his defeat and his chaotic, controversial final year in office is the focus of a new book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, " by Michael Bender of The Wall Street Journal.

His book is out today. And he joins us now.

Michael Bender, welcome to the "NewsHour."

It was a famous quote the president gave as he was talking on television after it was becoming clear he had lost, but he goes before the American people to say: I won.

It was the beginning of this process of denial, wasn't it?