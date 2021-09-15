How U.S., UK and Australia plan to counter China’s rise through strategic partnership

Judy Woodruff:

This evening at the White House, President Biden, joined by the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia, announced a new partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

Chief among the announcements, an effort to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia. The one issue not mentioned by the three leaders, but clearly driving this move, a rising China.

Our foreign affairs correspondent, Nick Schifrin, is here with me now with more.

And, Nick, tell it was that the president and the two prime ministers announced.