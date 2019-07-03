How violent political instability in Libya exacerbates migrants’ ‘living hell’

John Yang:

The LNA, under the command of General Khalifa Haftar, is supported by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. It controls Southern and Eastern Libya, but has met heavy resistance from militias defending Tripoli.

Yesterday, an LNA commander warned of intensified assaults. This is the latest calamity in eight years of chaos in Libya. The country has been torn between competing factions since 2011, when the U.S. and allies help topple longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Fighting has also made an already desperate journey for migrants trying to reach Europe even more dangerous and deadly. An estimated 6,000 languish in Libyan detention, at least half close to the front lines of conflict.

Elinor Raikes is Europe and North Africa director for the International Rescue Committee.