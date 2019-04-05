How young Rwandan genocide survivors are documenting 25 years of healing

Judy Woodruff:

This month marks the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide. Upwards of 800,000 people were killed in just over three months; 95,000 children were orphaned; 75 percent of ethnic Tutsis were wiped out by extremists from the Hutu ethnic group.

Now three young men impacted by the violence have turned to photography, showing the resilience of the country.

Special correspondent Beth Murphy of the GroundTruth Project reports from Rwanda.