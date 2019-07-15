Huawei executive denies claim of ties to Chinese intelligence

Judy Woodruff:

But first: For months, the Trump administration has accused Chinese telecom giant Huawei of being a threat to U.S. national security.

The fear? That, if Huawei equipment is used by the U.S. or by its allies, data could be channeled to China's intelligence services. The Trump administration has effectively banned Huawei from U.S. networks and restricted the sale of U.S. parts to Huawei.

With the support of the Pulitzer Center, Nick Schifrin is in China reporting a series of stories. And he traveled to Huawei headquarters, where he sat down with its senior vice president, Vincent Pang, who leads the company's Western European work and its corporate communications.