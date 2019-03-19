HUD Sec. Carson on white supremacists, public housing and that dining room table

Yamiche Alcindor:

Through federal rental programs, HUD assists more than five million families to have a home.

For the past two years, decisions about how to spend the department's $50 billion budget have been made by Dr. Ben Carson.

Secretary Carson joins me now.

Thank you so much for being on the program tonight.

I first want to talk to you about President Trump.

He recently suggested that white supremacist groups are — quote — "a small group of people."

Experts in organizations that study white supremacists say that they're actually a growing group and that they're leading to a rise in hate crimes across the country.

Do you agree with the president's stance on white supremacists?