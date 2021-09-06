Hundreds of thousands of Americans still without power in Ida’s aftermath

John Yang:

New Jersey, New York and other states are still cleaning up from storm system Ida. At least 50 deaths from Virginia to Massachusetts have been linked to the storm. In Louisiana, at least 13 deaths are blamed on Ida.

Power has been restored to 70 percent of the greater New Orleans area. But hundreds of thousands are still without, and complicating efforts, the threat of more flooding from new rain.

Our report from Roby Chavez, the "NewsHour"'s New Orleans communities correspondent.