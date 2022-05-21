Hundreds of years after Haiti paid to be free from slavery the costs are still being felt

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Haiti is one of the poorest nations in the Western Hemisphere, yet the reasons for that are often overlooked. The New York Times recently conducted an unprecedented investigation into those root causes, which includes revelations about Haiti’s former colonizer: France. The Times' Catherine Porter, who led the team that uncovered the story, joins Ali Rogin to discuss.
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
