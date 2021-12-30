‘I know who I am’: Transgender youth on the value of support, respect for their identities

Amna Nawaz:

Well, transgender rights have been front and center for the last year.

And, in the next few weeks, a new law will take effect in Texas banning transgender student athletes from playing sports that match their gender identity. According to the ACLU, Texas is one of 31 states that's introduced or passed similar legislation. And studies show even the debate over limiting trans rights takes a toll on mental health for trans youth.

First, Alice Scott from our Student Reporting Labs talks to two teens in Texas.