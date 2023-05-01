Idaho’s strict abortion laws create uncertainty for OB-GYNs in the state

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Sarah Varney
Maea Lenei Buhre
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, 14 states have banned abortions in nearly all cases. Many maternal health doctors say state abortion bans are untenable and OB-GYNs are beginning to pack up and leave. In a segment co-produced with the PBS NewsHour, KFF Health News correspondent Sarah Varney reports on this growing crisis.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
