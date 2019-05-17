If bill allowing extradition to China passes, ‘nobody is safe’ in Hong Kong, says critic

Nick Schifrin:

But the People's Republic of China is fighting back. One week ago, pro-Beijing lawmakers brawled with pro-democracy lawmakers, and 52-year-old Gary Fan ended up on the floor and on a stretcher.

Other activists were convicted last month of public nuisance charges. Several of them ended up being bussed to jail. The new Hong Kong law could also have implications for the United States. A group that advises Congress on China said the law could — quote — "allow Beijing to pressure the Hong Kong government to extradite U.S. citizens under false pretenses."

China is urging the United States to stay out of it.