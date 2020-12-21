Impasse ends in Congress with ‘arsenal’ of coronavirus relief

Lisa Desjardins:

Let's run right to a graphic on this, Judy.

First of all, those $600 checks, those will go to people who — individuals earning $7,500 — $75,000 or less. If you have a child and you qualify, you will get another $600. Couples get $1,200 if they qualify.

Now let's talk about food health. That's something we have talked a lot about on this show. There's a 15 percent increase in SNAP benefits. That's what used to be called food stamps. That's temporary for four months. But when I talk to food banks, they say that is a massive help to them and families in need. They do think it will have to be extended later. But that's a help for now.

Now, small businesses, the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. Another round of those sort of loans that will be forgiven will go out in this program. Those can go this time to businesses with fewer than 300 workers and which have lost 25 percent of revenue year on year. So, this is more targeted than last time.

Again, those businesses will qualify for something like two-and-a-half months' worth of payroll and business expenses to help them get through. There is also special provisions in here for restaurants and theaters, museums, all of those in here getting some special carve-outs and help, because they are among the most suffering.

And there is not anything for state and local government, something Democrats wanted. And the unemployment benefits run out in 10 and 11 weeks. That's what Democrats hope to extend again later.