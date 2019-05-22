In besieged Idlib, young Syrians say Trump is the only person who can save them

Nick Schifrin:

In Idlib's valley of the shadow of the death, there is no walking to safety, only running and praying that, on this day, the bomb misses its target.

But, for so many, they fear this is the end, the slow and brutal end of the last major rebel-held province, where streets that used to be markets are bombed into mangled messes and funeral pyres, where what looks like snow is actually a bomb's aftermath, and a baby's future seems as black as night.

Idlib is in Syria's Northwest, controlled by rebels and extremists in green, the final refuge of Syrians opposed to their government, which is in red. It is a few hundred miles from U.S. and Kurdish-controlled areas in yellow.

Nine months ago, with Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin looking on, Turkey and Russia signed a deal that was supposed to make Idlib a demilitarized buffer zone. But Turkey has failed to deliver on promises to eliminate radicals and open up highways.

And so, for the last three weeks, Syrian forces have waged a campaign that is cornering their enemies. Syrian ground troops fire tanks, and have advanced into more than 10 villages formerly controlled by rebels. Death rains from the sky. As Russian jets provide top cover, Syrian helicopters drop barrel bombs.

They seem to fall slowly, but they're full of explosives and shrapnel designed to maximize destruction. Syria says it's targeting terrorists. Idlib is a nest of extremists. The U.S. once called it the world's largest al-Qaida safe haven.

But the U.N. also describes it as the world's largest refugee camp, home to millions of civilians. Just this month, nearly 200,000 have fled their homes. They know they have to leave, but they have nowhere to go.