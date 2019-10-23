In Chicago, striking teachers argue working conditions are key to improving schools

Brandis Friedman:

You know, John, it's kind of hard to tell.

Over the weekend, it seemed like we took a few steps forward. And then, Monday and Tuesday, it seems like we took another couple of steps back.

I know that they — both sides are saying they feel like they have made some progress, but then something would happen, like Mayor Lightfoot sent a mayor — sent a letter — excuse me — to CTU leadership a couple of days ago, saying, you know what? We have made progress. We have given you much of we have asked for — what you have asked for. Why don't you and teachers come back to work while we continue negotiating at the table?

And we heard CTU president Jesse Sharkey and vice president Stacy Davis Gates say that they felt like that's not how negotiations work and that their hopes of progress had been dashed.

But I think they are making some progress and they are working towards each other. But they're sort of buttoning up these last few days over exactly how far apart they are on what we know to be the sticking points.