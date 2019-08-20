In Common’s new memoir about healing, ‘love can be an action’

Common:

Yes, I think — you know, I grew up on the South Side of Chicago, a community which I really love.

And that community is like many other communities that suffer from being marginalized, being treated less than, having lack of opportunities and resources. So, when I see somebody being pushed down, I just relate to it, and I don't like it, meaning, like, when I see what's going on with the people that's trying to get into in the country and families being separated, it's just — it's not fair life.

It's not good humanity to other people. So I have to speak up. It's my duty as a human being, as an artist, and not only speaking now. To me, my speaking has to become action, and that's what I'm in — more involved in.

Like, I have Imagine Justice. That's why I went to the prisons. That's the organization I'm a part of, where we do social activism in different spaces, including immigration as one of the spaces we are now in the process of figuring out, how can we be a solution to this issue?