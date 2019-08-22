In Europe, business booms when cruise ships arrive — but is it worth the bother?

Judy Woodruff:

Some of Europe's most beautiful waterfront cities are joining forces to try to reduce the impact of cruise ships.

Venice will ban larger ships from entering the city's historic center, a result of citizens' protests, after a cruise liner crashed into a pier earlier this summer. Restrictions are being imposed in Belgium, Croatia, and Greece, in places that are overwhelmed when liners sends thousands of passengers into their picturesque streets.

Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant has been to some of the most popular destinations, and he starts his report in Southern England.