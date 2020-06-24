In ‘extremely unusual’ hearing, 2 DOJ lawyers allege politicization of justice

Carrie Johnson:

Well, depending on a change in administration, parts of the Justice Department often change, right?

Different administrations have priorities about civil rights and environment and other matters. But the kinds of issues that have been cropping up of late, with the dismissal of the U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman in New York over the weekend, and the pattern of reinvestigating cases initially investigated and charged by the special counsel Robert Mueller, does seem to be unusual.

And we are seeing not just sitting prosecutors going to Congress and testifying, but a lot of former prosecutors signing letters.

That said, Bill Barr very much has in his corner the former Attorney General Michael Mukasey, who testified on his behalf today and said, the Justice Department is fortunate to have Bill Barr at the helm.

I think morale inside the building is pretty rough right now. And I don't know whether we're going to see more departures in advance of the election. We have seen some of the appointees from President Trump announce they're leaving in the coming days and weeks.